PBA & NADRA team up on banking cybersecurity

Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) cohosted an insightful session focused on advancing NADRA’s national digitalization efforts and to strengthen support for the banking industry. The session was spearheaded by Brigadier (Retd) Dr Monis Akhlaq, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) – NADRA, joined by NADRA’s team of technical experts. The event saw participation from over 25 banks operating in Pakistan.

This collaborative session provided a common platform for the banking industry to engage with NADRA’s leading technical experts. The discussion centered around NADRA’s role in enhancing the banking sector’s capabilities, particularly in the verification of the existing and onboarding of the new banking customers.

The team also addressed the enhancement of cybersecurity processes and systems at NADRA. Brigadier (Retd) Akhlaq highlighted NADRA’s ongoing efforts to mitigate emerging threats and ensure complete protection of citizens’ data; underscoring NADRA’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive information in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Brigadier (Retd) Monis Akhlaq said, “NADRA is actively developing new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and integrating advanced technologies to bolster its national digitalization efforts. These advancements are intended to significantly improve the banking sector’s operational efficiency and security, particularly in customer verification and onboarding processes.”

Commenting on the initiative, Muneer Kamal – CEO & Secretary General – PBA said, “The session underscores the importance of PBA’s ongoing collaboration with NADRA in tackling emerging challenges related to customer data protection. We look forward to future collaborations with NADRA to effectively enhance our cybersecurity efforts, and further strengthen the banking industry’s digital infrastructure.”