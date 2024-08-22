Court orders blocking of CNIC, passports of Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

A Special Central Court of Lahore has issued orders to block the identity cards and passports of six accused individuals, including Munis Elahi in the FIA’s money laundering case. The court has also directed that the names of the accused be placed on the passport control list, effectively restricting their ability to travel abroad. Additionally, the court ordered the freezing of Moonis Elahi’s properties and bank accounts. Among the assets frozen are over 26 kanals of land in Kasur, as well as a plot and a house located in Gulberg, Lahore, both registered in Moonis Elahi’s name. Special Central Court Judge Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh, who presided over the hearing, also demanded an implementation report of these actions by the next hearing. The court has adjourned the proceedings until September 19, when the case will resume. FIA continued its investigation into the high-profile money laundering case.