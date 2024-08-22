Jam Kamal lauds State Life’s family role

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, emphasized the significant impact of State Life Insurance policies on families across the country during his address at the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Summit 2024.

The event, held at a local hotel, celebrated SLIC’s achievements and highlighted the contributions of its leadership and team.

Jam Kamal acknowledged the longstanding support that State Life Insurance has provided, helping numerous families sustain themselves over the years. “State Life Insurance policies have been a lifeline for many, enabling families to survive and thrive,” he stated.

The minister commended the SLIC team, especially the executives, chairman, and board members, for their dedication to the corporation’s success.

He also addressed criticisms regarding the healthcare program managed by State Life, noting concerns over financial management and resource allocation. “There has been criticism about the costs and management, but overall, the services provided to the private sector and citizens are substantial. The program?s scale and reach are something we often underestimate,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal recalled how the province actively pursued the federal-level healthcare initiative, integrating it into the provincial budget despite reservations regarding costs and auditing challenges.

He further highlighted the crucial role of data management in improving healthcare delivery. “The extensive data preserved by SLIC offers valuable insights not just into disease trends but also into patient demographics, travel patterns, and regional healthcare needs,” he noted. Looking ahead, the minister expressed optimism about further collaboration between federal and provincial governments, with a focus on extending healthcare services to underprivileged communities. “Strengthening these initiatives will ultimately benefit the people of Pakistan, especially those in underserved areas,” he concluded.