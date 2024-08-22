CEO RUDA visits reviews ongoing projects

The Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin today visited different sites where development work is in progress.

The detailed visit started with reviewing the progress at river training site, where river training is underway with the emergence of main creek along the series of promenades with varied elevation designed to control, mitigate and subdue the hydrological stress and floods based on 1000 years of repeat water cycle in the river. Out of first phase of river training 3 KM has already been completed with package 1, 1A, 2 and 2B under accelerated progress. Imran Amin today also inaugurated the construction work for package 6, which link the already done earth work with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM).

Commenting on the progress he said that as RUDA’s cardinal objective is to make River Ravi enliven again, therefore, it is a matter of pride that we have traversed quite a space in the direction and in coming 2/3 years Ravi will be flowing as a perennial river with its creek having 59 billion liters of water with its first barrage.

CEO while visiting the Mehmood Booti dump site, appreciated the site engineers for the meticulous undertaking of its conversion into a most modern urban jungle and park with a solar power array generating 5 megawatts of electricity. This will beautify the city and will convert the eye soar into an Aden for both the denizens and the passersby of the ring road. Moreover, the CEO also visited the upcoming flagship residential project Chaharbagh where he was briefed by senior officials about the developmental work completed so far. Imran Amin instructed the RUDA officials on site to speed up the communication infrastructure, linking up with trunk and also feasibility finalization of a flyover, linking Chaharbagh with Ring Road.