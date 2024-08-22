SCCI presents proposals to remove hurdles in Pak-Afghan trade

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president, Fuad Ishaq presented comprehensive proposals for improving bilateral Pak-Afghan trade and removal of hurdles in cross-border business.

In his recommendations, Fuad Ishaq urged the government and institutions to enforce policies and orders after making consultation with chambers and the business community to avoid any collision between traders and relevant authorities and lead the country’s economy on a path of sustainable growth and stability by enhancing mutual trade and export.

Fuad Isahq had given these proposals during a meeting upon visit of Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamil Nasir here at the chamber house.

Collector Appraisement Customs Peshawar Mateen Alam, Collector Enforcement Customs Peshawar Ziaul Shams, and Additional Director (Transit Trade) Customs Peshawar Dr Tahir Iqbal Khattak accompanied the chief Collector Customs KP on the occasion.

Chief Collector Customs KP Jamil Nasir in his address said that steps were being taken for ease of doing business.

He assured that the dignity of the business community should be kept intact during the enforcement of rules and policies.

He stressed the need to establish an atmosphere of trust between the customs department and the business community.

Senior customs officials emphasized close coordination and liaison between the Customs, chambers, and traders to make collective steps to resolve issues and enhance bilateral trade and export to stabilize the national economy.

Fuad Ishaq in the meeting highlighted hurdles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade and briefed about reservations of the business community on policies and other issues.

The SCCI chief urged the government to revisit policies and make them business/trade friendly to improve the economy.

He called for bringing ease in TAD, the Transit Registration System, and suggested duties/tariffs of 212 items should be made equal to Afghanistan and asked to allow Pakistani exporters to export these items so that the menace of smuggling will be eradicated.

In his recommendations, Fuad Ishaq demanded making Azakhel Dryport port fully functional, re-launch of cargo trains from Peshawar, and functionalization of the railway system. He apprised traders of community reservations about loose cargo and bonded carriers.

Fuad said SCCI is taking practical measures for the uplift of the Honey sector, which is a major source of foreign exchange and export, and asked the Customs department to address issues attached to the Honey sector on a priority basis.

Businessman Forum leader Ilyas Ahmad Bilour also addressed the meeting calling for making policies trade and business-friendly to enhance bilateral trade, transit trade, and export.

Chief Collector Customs KP Jamil Nasir agreed with the proposals of the SCCI president and directed relevant officials on the spot to resolve issues.

Jamil Nasir said practical steps were being taken to facilitate cross-border trade. He emphasized the reactivation of committees between the Customs Department and the chamber so that issues would be resolved collectively.

He assured actions would be taken in consultation with chamber/trade bodies and would keep the dignity of the traders/taxpayers intact during the implementation of rules and policies.