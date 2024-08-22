Rs. 124.7m educational scholarships given to cops children

Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, record scholarships are being issued for higher education of police employees’ children.

On IG Punjab’s instructions, priority efforts have been accelerated for educational welfare of police force children, with Rs. 1 billion being allocated this year for this initiative. He said that 1,445 students pursuing BS Honors have been awarded scholarships totaling over Rs. 82.2 million to cover their fees. This amount has been distributed to students enrolled in BS Honors degree programs across various districts, including Lahore. Similarly, Rs. 41.8 million in scholarships have been awarded to 489 students enrolled in Information Technology degree programs. In total, over Rs. 124.7 million has been distributed to students in both categories.