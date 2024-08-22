Junaid Khan recalls slapping Sanam Saeed

Pakistani actor and singer Junaid Khan revealed that he once slapped actress Sanam Saeed during the shooting of a TV series.

During an appearance on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast, the actor said that he slapped Sanam at the request of the director and the actress herself.

Recalling the incident, Junaid Khan said that “he still regrets his act but it was necessary to fulfil the requirements of the script and that he was following the director’s instructions.”

The incident occurred during the shoot of “Mata-e-Jaan” in 2012 when director Mehreen Jabbar asked him to slap Sanam Saeed for real to achieve the desired effect for the dramatic scene.

Khan said that despite his refusal, Jabbar and Saeed insisted he slap the actress for real for an authentic portrayal of the scene.

According to the actor, he reluctantly performed a slow slap, which according to the director, did not give the required impact for the camera. He then took another shot and slapped Sanam Saeed harder this time, as she was visibly hurt.

However, Junaid Khan apologised to Saeed for the act as he said that it was the worst scene of his career.

While expressing regret for agreeing to do the act due to the insistence of the director and actress, he vowed that he would never do such scenes in the future. Junaid began his singing career as the lead vocalist of the rock band named “Call.” Their debut album “Jilawatan” was released back in 2005. Their second album titled “Dhoom” saw its release in 2011.

The celebrity has proved his mettle in the drama industry as well, having appeared in dramas such as “Hania,” “Mumkin,” “Kasak” and “Berukhi” and “Sun Yaara.”