I feel I have royal blood in me: Hareem Farooq

Film and TV actor Hareem Farooq revealed as a teenager, she aspired to become like Princess Diana of Wales and always believed she was from a royal family.

During a recent outing on morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Hareem Farooq disclosed that earlier in her life, she aspired to become like Lady Diana – Princess of Wales.

“I used to always tell my parents I could feel royal blood in me and that we must have roots in a royal family,” she candidly told the host Nida Yasir. Farooq continued, “After that, I wanted to be like Mother Teresa, but soon realized that I would have to give up on a lot of things to be like her, so that idea was also dropped eventually.”

“But never in my life, I thought of becoming an actor. One thing I was sure about is that I want to enjoy life and don’t want to be a serious adult, with the burden of responsibilities,” Farooq added.

On the work front, Hareem Farooq returned to the TV screens with the new serial ‘Bismil’, co-starring Naumaan Ijaz. The Aehsun Talish directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, also features Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel and Adnan Jeelani in the ensemble cast.

‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.