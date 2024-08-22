A Vision Beyond Rivalry

In an era where geopolitical tensions continue to dominate international discourse, the heartfelt and generous remarks of two mothers from Pakistan and India serve as a powerful reminder that shared humanity can transcend even the most entrenched rivalries. Raziah Parveen, the mother of Pakistani javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, offered warm praise for Indian silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, referring to him as “Neeraj is also my son.” Similarly, Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, expressed happiness for Arshad’s gold victory, saying, “Arshad is like my son”. These simple yet profound exchanges of messages of mutual respect not only demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship but also convey a deeper message to the leaders and governments of India and Pakistan: that the people of both nations, despite decades of division, are united by far more than what separates them.

For over 77 years, India and Pakistan have been embroiled in a cycle of conflict, distrust, and hostility. Yet, the sentiments of Raziah Parveen and Saroj Devi highlight a truth that often gets lost amid the noise of political posturing and military confrontation – namely, that the ordinary people of both countries share common values, traditions, languages, and, above all, a deep-rooted humanity.

The implications of these shared sentiments extend far beyond the realm of sports. For the political establishments of both countries, the message of Indo-Pak mothers serves as a reminder of the potential benefits that could be achieved through reconciliation and cooperation.

Imagine a future where India and Pakistan, instead of being locked in perpetual conflict, work together to build a prosperous and peaceful South Asia. The opportunity for collaboration exists in nearly every sphere of life – whether in trade, tourism, technology, or the arts – and could dramatically improve the lives of over a billion people.

Historically, India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have endured countless skirmishes along their long-shared border. Yet what has been gained? Whereas India and Pakistan share a rich, centuries-old history – one filled with shared customs, traditions, languages, and even cuisine. Tragically, these deep cultural connections have been overshadowed by political differences that benefit only the few in power, while the many continue to suffer.

Take, for instance, the economies of both nations. Both India and Pakistan have large and youthful populations brimming with talent and potential. Yet, due to strained relations, both countries suffered the mutual trade that could make a fortune for Indo-Pak traders. The current situation denies both nations the benefits of regional economic cooperation.

Cricket, a beloved sport in both India and Pakistan, offers a powerful example. Millions of Pakistani fans idolize Indian cricketing greats like Virat Kohli, while millions of Indian fans admire Pakistani players like Babar Azam. The mutual respect that exists among sports fans – and the sports person themselves – should be seen as a model for how relations between India and Pakistan could be conducted.

This respect and admiration extend beyond sports. Artists, scientists, musicians, and professionals from both countries possess skills that could greatly enrich each other’s societies. Imagine a world where talented individuals from both nations could collaborate freely, sharing knowledge and contributing to the arts, sciences, and economies of both countries. The possibilities are endless.

The experiences of other nations can provide a blueprint for how India and Pakistan might move forward. Consider the example of the United States and China, two global superpowers with deep-seated geopolitical rivalries. Despite their differences, the U.S. and China have managed to maintain robust trade relations, with China serving as one of the largest exporters of goods to the American market. This pragmatism – where political disputes are set aside for the sake of economic prosperity – has allowed both nations to thrive. If the United States and China, despite their vast differences, can find common ground, surely India and Pakistan can too.

Nevertheless, Pakistan can play a meaningful role in regional cooperation, but it must first address its internal challenges. For too long, Pakistan has been plagued by political instability, corruption, and weak governance. True progress will only be possible when the country implements a fair and democratic system, ensures judicial independence, and creates a corruption-free bureaucracy. Pakistan must also guarantee security and stability for its citizens. Only then can the country contribute meaningfully to regional development and cooperation.

In recent years, Pakistan has experienced moments of pride on the international stage, such as Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold medal in javelin. His achievement, particularly given his humble beginnings, has brought pride and recognition to Pakistan after years of being in the news for less positive reasons. Figures like Arshad Nadeem serve as symbols of the potential that exists within the country, the potential that could be unleashed if Pakistan and its neighbours work together.

The messages of unity and shared humanity expressed by the mothers of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra should serve as a guide for both governments.

Their words remind us that while political conflicts may divide, the bonds of humanity can always bring people together. For the sake of their citizens and the future of South Asia, it is time for India and Pakistan to set aside their rivalries and focus on the mutual benefits that cooperation can bring. The path to a better future is not through conflict, but through understanding, respect, and collaboration internally as well as in the region.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author. Email: shassan@tribune-intl.com.