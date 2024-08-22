PM, COAS ‘working as one’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that terrorism had been eradicated in Pakistan, but due to certain mistakes, it has resurfaced in recent years. He made these remarks while addressing a National Youth Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was also present. “Our national hero, Arshad Nadeem, has proven that no matter how challenging the circumstances, if the nation decides to confront its difficulties, success will follow,” Sharif said. He emphasised that the key to the country’s progress lies in the hands of its youth and that the government is responsible for providing them with modern knowledge to spur development and prosperity. Reflecting on the country’s 77-year journey, Sharif acknowledged both failures and successes. “If Pakistan remains united politically and economically, it is because of the 1973 Constitution. We became the first Islamic nation to achieve nuclear power status. We sacrificed 70,000 lives in the war on terror to finally eliminate the scourge, but unfortunately, due to some errors in the past few years, terrorism has returned.” He pointed out that while Pakistan suffered a $150 billion economic loss and made significant sacrifices, the nations that urged Pakistan to fight terrorism provided only $20 billion in aid. “The world benefited from Pakistan’s efforts to end terrorism, and our defence institutions played a crucial role,” he added. Sharif also highlighted the importance of agriculture, warning that failing to fully utilise this sector would be detrimental. He lamented that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), once a national asset, now faces privatisation. “South Korea followed Pakistan’s five-year development plan and achieved progress,” he noted. He praised the youth as the nation’s asset, urging them to engage in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “I have requested the governor to provide loans to the youth, with 40% allocated to SMEs, creating job opportunities.” Commenting on the loss of East Pakistan, Sharif remarked that it serves as a lesson. “The individual who led the movement against Pakistan and declared the two-nation theory dead is now facing the consequences in Bangladesh.” Sharif also addressed the issue of electricity, recognising it as a continuing challenge for the common man. He mentioned that the Punjab government recently provided relief to citizens for two months using its own resources, urging other provinces to contribute similarly. “We need solidarity,” he stressed. He concluded by calling on politicians and constitutional institutions to work together for the nation’s service. “If I am serving Pakistan today, then I say without fear that the army chief and I are working as one, with a shared goal of advancing Pakistan.”