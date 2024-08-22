Imran’s demand for open trial of ex-DG ISI gets flak

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called for an open court trial of ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed, insisting that the matter is not an internal military issue.

During an informal conversation with journalists, Imran stated that the army chief should facilitate a transparent trial for General (retd) Faiz, clarifying that his association with the ex-ISI chief is no longer relevant post-retirement. “General Faiz became insignificant after retirement. How could he benefit me in any way?” he questioned, dismissing the notion that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

The former premier further emphasised that if Gen (retd) Faiz is indeed the mastermind behind the May 9 conspiracy, then the trial should be held openly. He added that the incident was a local issue rather than a matter of national security.

Imran expressed concern that subjecting him to a military trial would damage Pakistan’s global image, reiterating his belief that the matter should be resolved in a civil court, not a military one, as it concerns a civilian leader, not the army’s internal operations.

However, the demand for trial of Faiz Hammed did not bode well for some quarters, with security sources questioning Imran’s authority to dictate whether or not Faiz Hameed’s trial should be conducted openly. “Who is the founding chairman to tell whether there will be an open trial of Faiz Hameed or not?” the sources remarked. The sources reassured that if Imran himself is put on trial in connection with the ongoing case, there will be no secrecy involved. “If there is a trial of the founding chairman in this case, rest assured, it will be open,” the security sources asserted.

Furthermore, the sources made a pointed comment on Imran Khan’s recent actions and past conduct, suggesting that the PTI founder’s activities are well-known. “The whole world will then know what the founding chairman is doing and has been doing,” they added.

Moreover, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised Imran’s demand for an open trial of Faiz Hameed, calling it interference in military affairs.

Tarar remarked that the PTI founder’s shifting stance on Faiz Hameed, alternately calling him “an asset, a hero, and then a zero”, reveals his mental distress.

“The PTI founder is constantly trying to create controversy around this issue with his statements,” Tarar said, urging Khan to instead focus on addressing the £190 million case.