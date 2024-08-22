Video of Putin kissing Holy Quran goes viral

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unexpected visit to the Muslim-majority region of Chechnya on Wednesday, marking his first trip to the area in 13 years. The visit has sparked widespread attention, particularly after a video surfaced showing Putin respectfully kissing a gifted Quran and holding it close to his heart.

According to international news agencies, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov gave Putin a warm welcome upon his arrival. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, emphasising the strengthening of military, trade, and economic ties. This visit is Putin’s first to Chechnya since 2011. Relations between the two regions are notably strong, with Kadyrov frequently referring to Putin as a close friend in media interactions.

During the visit, Putin, accompanied by Kadyrov and the Grand Mufti of Chechnya, spent time at the Isa Prophet Mosque in the capital, Grozny. At the mosque, the Russian President was presented with a rare edition of the Quran, which he kissed out of respect and held to his chest.

The Grand Mufti of Chechnya also recited a verse from Surah Al-Anfal and provided its translation in Russian for Putin.