Balochistan home minister Langove de-notified

The Election Tribunal has denotified Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove, declaring him ineligible to hold public office.

As per details, the tribunal’s decision came after a petition was filed by Mir Saeed Langove, alleging electoral fraud by Mir Zia Langove. The Election Tribunal ordered re-polling at seven polling stations in the constituency of Mir Zia Langove, citing irregularities in the electoral process.

Furthermore, Mir Zia Langove is no longer the Home Minister of Balochistan, as declared by the Election Tribunal.

In a separate development, Jamhoori Watan Party’s Gohram Bugti challenged Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s election victory in tribunal.

Gohram Bugti in his petition questioned, how could Sarfaraz Bugti be allowed to contest election from Balochistan Assembly’s constituency PB-10 (Dera Bugti). “As a minister of the caretaker cabinet, he could not contest the election,”, petitioner argued. According to the petition, Sarfaraz Bugti got posting of his favorite polling staff, resigned from cabinet and contested the election.

“In papers he bagged votes with 80 to 99 percent ratio in the election and this ratio of vote casting is impossible in any election,” he petitioned. Gohram Bugti pleaded to the tribunal for thumb verification of voters in the election. “How could Sarfaraz Bugti keeps the assembly’s membership, when he was ineligible to contest the election,” the rival candidate said. Gohram Bugti pleaded to the tribunal to declare the PB-10 seat vacant and announce by election in the constituency.