PM urges acceleration in anti-smuggling efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the reduction in smuggling but directed authorities to intensify their efforts to eliminate the issue completely.

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday to review anti-smuggling measures, the prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguard the national economy from smugglers. He emphasised the importance of using modern technology to curb smuggling and instructed authorities to apprehend those involved, including their facilitators, and seize transport vehicles used for illicit activities.

PM Shehbaz called for improved coordination among the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), interior ministry, and other relevant departments. He also sought a comprehensive strategy to generate employment opportunities in frontier regions to further deter smuggling.

During the briefing, the interior ministry reported the success of a nationwide campaign targeting the smuggling of petroleum products, cigarettes, mobile phones, gold, tea, clothes, and vehicle parts.

Officials highlighted the launch of a web portal aimed at curbing urea and sugar smuggling, with 54 joint checkposts established under the prime minister’s directives.

A report revealed that 212 Afghan transit trade goods considered at high risk of smuggling had been banned, with mandatory bank guarantees replacing insurance guarantees for the trade. Additionally, the smuggling of essential commodities like petroleum products was reportedly reduced by half, and sugar smuggling by 80%.

The drive has also led to the confiscation of smuggled goods worth Rs106 billion during the current fiscal year, and a decrease in hoarding practices. Action is being taken against officials found complicit in smuggling, with ongoing efforts to identify smugglers, their facilitators, and transporters through collaboration with NADRA and other agencies.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, senior officials, and provincial chief secretaries, all of whom were briefed on the outcomes of the anti-smuggling measures and ongoing operations.