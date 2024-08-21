PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 515.34, showing a positive change of 0.66 percent, closing at 78,260.86 points against 77,745.52 points on the last working day.

A total of 552,564,507 shares were traded during the day as compared to 380,717,441 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.590 billion against Rs 11.237 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 289 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 62,921,008 shares at Rs 11.23 per share, Power Cement with 41,961,669 shares at Rs.5.79 per share and Yousuf Weaving with 37,366,130 shares at Rs 6.82 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.219.46 per share price, closing at Rs 17,819.46, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 32.55 rise in its per share price to Rs 568.10.