Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.34. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.60 and Rs 280.30 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs1.21 to close at Rs 309.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 362.59 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 361.83. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.83 and Rs74.22 respectively.