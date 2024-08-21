Saud Shakeel joins Saeed Ahmed to score fastest 1000 Test runs

Pakistan’s rising star Saud Shakeel on Wednesday etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming one of the fastest players to reach 1,000 Test runs.

Saud reached the coveted 1,000-run mark against Bangladesh on the first day of first Test match at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, accumulating unbeaten 57 runs off 92 balls. The 28-year-old left-handed batsman accomplished this feat in just 20 innings, placing him alongside Pakistan cricket legend Saeed Ahmed, who achieved the same milestone on December 4, 1959 against Australia in Karachi.

The achievement not only highlights his personal dedication and hard work but also places him in an elite group of cricketers who have reached this landmark in a short span of innings.

Saud’s journey to this milestone has been nothing short of spectacular. Since making his Test debut against England on December 1, 2022, he has consistently displayed a blend of solid technique and composure under pressure. His ability to adapt to different conditions and formats has made him a key asset for Pakistan’s Test side.

His innings have been characterized by a keen understanding of the game, an astute shot selection, and a temperament well beyond his years.