Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, August 22, 2024


Kylian Mbappé prepares to take legal action against PSG over unpaid salary

AFP

Kylian Mbappé has appealed to the legal committee of the Ligue de Football Professionnelle to settle a financial dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to Le Monde, Kylian Mbappé is demanding payment of €55 million owed by PSG in unpaid wages. Goodbyes are never easy – but this one is proving to be particularly tricky. The dispute between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain has escalated as the player pursues legal action, saying the club owes him €55 million for the final months of his salary, as well as other bonuses which could total around €100 million. After seven years at the Paris club, Mbappé’ moved to Real Madrid this summer.

