Kylian Mbappé prepares to take legal action against PSG over unpaid salary

Kylian Mbappé has appealed to the legal committee of the Ligue de Football Professionnelle to settle a financial dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to Le Monde, Kylian Mbappé is demanding payment of €55 million owed by PSG in unpaid wages. Goodbyes are never easy – but this one is proving to be particularly tricky. The dispute between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain has escalated as the player pursues legal action, saying the club owes him €55 million for the final months of his salary, as well as other bonuses which could total around €100 million. After seven years at the Paris club, Mbappé’ moved to Real Madrid this summer.