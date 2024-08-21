Pope hails Thorpe as a ‘great man’ ahead of Old Trafford tribute

Stand-in Test captain Ollie Pope said Graham Thorpe was a “great man” as English cricket prepared to honour the stylish run-scorer before Wednesday’s start of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

Thorpe, widely regarded as the outstanding England batsman of his generation, died aged 55 earlier this month after being hit by a train, with his wife Amanda confirming he had taken his own life having suffered from depression for several years. Before the first of a three-match series gets underway, the giant screens at Old Trafford will show a series of videos recalling Thorpe’s career.

There will also be a minute’s applause, with England wearing black armbands in Thorpe’s memory for the duration of the Test. It will be the first time the side have publicly honoured Thorpe, who later became an England assistant coach, since his death sent shockwaves throughout the world of cricket.