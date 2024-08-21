Could Bennifer lead to an increase in divorce in the US?

A new study has ranked the top 10 states giving up on marriage, with New Jersey placing first.

Experts at QR Code Generator analysed the average number of searches each month for various terms, such as ‘divorce lawyer’ and ‘divorce lawyer near me’, in each US state over the past 12 months. The number of searches was compared to each state’s population and those with the most divorce-related searches determined the rankings.

New Jersey takes the top spot, with 105.83 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The most searched term in New Jersey was ‘divorce lawyer near me,’ which generated 6,008 searches.

In second place is New York, with 92.42 average monthly searches per 100,000 citizens. ‘Divorce lawyer near me’ was also the most searched term in New York, with 9,583 searches.

Third is Colorado, with 83.56 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. ‘Divorce lawyer’ and ‘how to get a divorce’ appeared in Colorado’s top five terms, with 2,758 and 163.33 searches, respectively.

North Carolina ranks fourth, with 75.79 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The state’s top five search terms included ‘how much does a divorce cost?’ and ‘divorce lawyer near me’ which witnessed 215 and 3,383 searches, respectively.

At number five is Pennsylvania, with 71.55 average monthly searches per 100,000 citizens. The state’s most prominent term was ‘divorce lawyer near me’, which received 5,617 searches.

Sixth is Connecticut, with 68.28 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. ‘Divorce lawyer’ and ‘how much does a divorce cost?’ landed in the state’s top five most searched terms, seeing 1,558 and 78.33 searches, respectively.

Massachusetts is seventh, with 62.71 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The term ‘divorce lawyer near me’ was the most searched term in the state, with 2,475 searches.

In eighth place is South Carolina, with 62.68 average monthly searches per 100,000 citizens. In South Carolina, ‘divorce lawyer’ and ‘how much does a divorce cost?’ made the top five most searched terms witnessing 2,178 and 112.50 searches, respectively.

At number nine is Florida, with 62.09 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. ‘Divorce lawyer’ was the most searched term in the state, with 8,933 searches.

Tenth is Delaware, with 61.05 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. ‘Divorce lawyer near me’ saw 352 searches in the state, making it the most searched term, while ‘how much does a divorce cost?’ received 23.33 searches.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented on the findings: “We are saddened to hear that Jennifer Lopez is filing for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. We imagine it is extremely difficult maintaining a relationship in the public eye.

It is conceivable that their decision may influence others to throw in the towel on difficult marriages, and our study suggests that East Coast states are already searching for divorce options.”

“It would be interesting to uncover which factors influence people in this region to give up on their marriage. The interest in divorce could be due to the prominence of dating apps and social media. These sites can remind people of the accessibility of other potential partners, which can encourage separation or even infidelity.”

“If you are experiencing marital troubles that you wish to resolve, steering away from temptation provided by dating apps and social media could be wise.”