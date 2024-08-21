Sehar Khan encourages ways of self-defence for women

Showbiz starlet Sehar Khan shares a piece of self-defence advice for all women amid the alarming rise in harassment cases.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, young actor Sehar Khan advised all the girls out there, to invest in self-defence tools, for their own protection and safety, amidst the surge in women harassment cases across the world.

The actor, who bought herself a Taser as a precautionary measure, urged all the women to also get some sort of self-defence tool. “Sadly, harassment is on the rise and becoming more common and I want to remind every girl to take her safety very seriously,” she penned in the text story on the social platform. “I recently bought a taser and I encourage you all to carry something for protection, whether it a taser or anything that makes you feel safe,” Khan continued. “They are affordable and easy to get online.”

“I tell my sisters the same thing, and I’m telling you too – please take care of your safety,” she further advised. Concluding her post, Khan noted, “Sorry to all the women who’ve faced this. Remember, these guys are nothing but cowards, so be prepared to defend yourself. Stay strong, let’s make sure they know they can’t mess with us.”