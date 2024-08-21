Nadia Afgan opens up on the ‘most difficult decision’ of her life

Seasoned actor Nadia Afgan opened up on the most difficult decision of her life when she and her husband decided not to have children.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s morning show, celebrated actor Nadia Afgan opened up on her and her husband’s joint decision to never have children, after multiple failed attempts.

“After trying and miscarrying two times and then going through IVF and all, I eventually realised that it is probably not destined for me and I cannot take this mental and physical pressure on myself anymore,” she said. “I had done whatever I could at my end, and for the sake of my sanity, well-being and life ahead, I had to give up on this.”

Speaking further, the ‘Radd’ actor credited her husband for the constant support during the challenging times and facing the people in the surrounding, including their families. “I will give 100 percent credit to Jawwad,” she added.

“Because ever since we got married, we had decided that he would handle his side of the family and I would handle mine. This is how things have been and he has been a great support because I never have to answer anyone,” Afgan concluded.