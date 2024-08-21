Day of remembrance, tribute to victims of terrorism observed

The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was observed all around the world on Wednesday.

Acts of terrorism propagating a wide range of hateful ideologies continue to injure, harm and kill thousands of innocent people each year. On the occasion, Pakistan joins the international community in honouring the lives lost and the survivors of terrorist attacks.

Pakistani nation deeply understands the pain and suffering of the victims of terrorism around the world. For the last two decades, Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism planned, supported and sponsored from across its borders. During this period, it suffered over 80,000 causalities and incurred over US$ 150 billion in economic losses.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan remained resolute in its resolve to combat terrorism. With national commitment, matchless resilience and unparalleled sacrifices of the people, Pakistan has managed to turn the situation and score victories against terrorism.

On this day, the world must also remember the victims of state terrorism including in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the 1990s Indian troops have martyred over 100,000 Kashmiris, widowed over 22000 women, orphaned 108000 children and raped over 11000 women in IIOJK. The international community must stand with victims of state terrorism in IIOJK as well. The international community must adopt a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism and address its root causes.

Mohsin Naqvi: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their today for ours peaceful tomorrow in connection with the observance of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

In a message issued here, he said the nation cannot repay the great sacrifices of the martyrs who laid their lives in the war against terrorism, but we will try to repay the debt by eliminating all of the terrorists.

Interior Minister praised the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, calling them the benefactors of the nation.

He noted that every segment of Pakistani society has made sacrifices in this war.

He said that the Pakistan Army, police, and law enforcement agencies have given their blood for the establishment of peace in the country.

He emphasized that there’s no parallel of Pakistan’s unwavering sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi pointed out that Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism, with thousands of people martyred and injured in the war against terrorism. He assured that the government and nation stand with the brave families of the martyrs and pay tribute to them in splendid words.