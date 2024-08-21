281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai: Chairman Senate calls for unity between provinces, Federal government

The Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani emphasized the importance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings, highlighting his message of peace, love and compassion. He said that Shah Latif advocated for women’s rights even in his era.

Talking to the media after visiting the shrine on the occasion of the 281st Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on Wednesday, Gillani said that following Shah Latif’s message could help resolve many of today’s issues. He stressed the need to spread this message far and wide. Responding to a question about making Bhit Shah a tehsil or district, the Chairman Senate stated that the decision lies with the provincial assembly. He suggested that the assembly should pass a resolution and discuss the matter with the Chief Minister of Sindh, I am confident that he would do something in this matter.

In response to a question about the differences between the provinces and the federal government, he said that considering the political situation, we should work together, this is not the time to have differences. He acknowledged that differences of opinion were part of democracy but democracy should not be run in such a way that national progress, peace and economic conditions deteriorate. On a question about the statement of Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman regarding the Sindh government, Gillani suggested that such questions should be asked to the individual who made the statement.

About the imprisonment of a spiritual leader, he said I too had remained in jail for 9 years because I had provided jobs to the poor but never mentioned the name of any judge or institution and had not revealed any state secrets.

He noted that many prominent figures, including former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif also endured imprisonment.

Regarding the arrest of a high-profile individual, Gillani stated that all institutions operate according to their own rules. He said that although I could not get speedy justice, but I recommend the judiciary to provide speedy justice to the victims of May 9.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always led initiatives for dialogue among political parties. The Peoples Party restored the Constitution, made sacrifices for democracy, and remained committed to the rule of law and democratic principles.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani mentioned that the issue of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project had been raised in the Senate. He underscored the significance of the project, calling for its timely completion, particularly given Karachi’s role as the economic hub of the country.