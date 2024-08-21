Vehicle with 100+ e-challans impounded by police

The City Traffic Police have intensified crackdown on defaulters, who violate traffic laws and accumulate unpaid e-challans.

On Wednesday, a vehicle that had committed over 131 traffic violations was impounded. The vehicle’s driver had violated traffic signals 111 times and lane discipline 20 times.

According to the police spokesperson, defaulters will face stricter penalties, emphasising the importance of respecting traffic laws for an organised traffic system. Surveillance cameras are being used for effective traffic load management and monitoring, with increased reliance on Safe City technology for optimal traffic management.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar announced rewards for officers who successfully enforce traffic rules. She warned vehicle drivers to consider the consequences before breaking the traffic laws, as stricter actions were now in place. A major operation, led by Dr. Rafiq Rasiq, in charge of the 15 emergency helpline, and Traffic Warden Faisal, was carried out against the defaulter vehicle and was impounded.

Teams are actively stationed on key roads, including The Mall road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, and Wahdat Road. The Safe City Punjab project has been integrated with the Police Khidmat Marakiz and the Driving Licence Issuance Management System to ensure seamless enforcement.

The chief traffic officer also ordered a crackdown on vehicles with tampered number plates, specifically those obscuring digits or using black paint.