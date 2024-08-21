Telenor brings secure eSIM technology

Telenor Pakistan Tuesday launched its advanced eSIM technology, for its customers nationwide. As a pioneer in the industry, Telenor Pakistan is the first to offer a first-of-its-kind paperless eSIM solution, setting a new standard for convenience, security, and flexibility for its valued customers nationwide, said a news release.

An eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without the need for a physical SIM card. This solution enhances security, protecting users from theft and unauthorised use, while maintaining seamless connectivity across a wide range of compatible devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and IoT-enabled gadgets. With eSIM, users can easily activate and store multiple phone numbers on a single compatible device, enjoying greater flexibility and convenience. “Globally, adopting secure and eco-friendly lifestyles is increasingly becoming the norm and we are excited to share that our new eSIM technology aligns well with these values. This digital solution provides a paperless alternate to the conventional SIM card, while supporting our efforts towards reducing plastic waste,” said Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan.