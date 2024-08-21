Weir Group secures £53mn order for Reko Diq project

The Weir Group, a global leader in mining technology, has secured a £53 million (USD 69 million) order for mining equipment for the Reko Diq greenfield copper-gold project in Pakistan.

The Scottish multinational engineering company, headquartered in Glasgow, announced on Tuesday that it will supply fine grinding, separation, and tailings solutions for the project’s first phase, located in Balochistan province. Reko Diq project is a significant mining and development initiative located in the Chagai District of Balochistan.

The project is strategic part of Canadian mining company Barrick Gold’s copper portfolio and represents one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world. Reko Diq is owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by three federal state-owned enterprises, 15% by the Province of Balochistan on a fully funded basis and 10% by the Province of Balochistan on a free carried basis.

“We are delighted to have secured this significant contract which represents further industry acceptance of Weir’s differentiated sustainable and cost-effective redefined flowsheet solution, with our market leading HPGR technology particularly suited for the water-scarce climate and geology of the Reko Diq copper-gold project,” Weir CEO Jon Stanton, commented.