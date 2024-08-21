Van Aert holds off Groves to claim Vuelta stage three win

Wout van Aert held off Kaden Groves to claim Vuelta a Espana stage three victory on Monday in another bunch sprint finish.

The Belgian charged to victory at the end of the 191.2 kilometre run from Lousa to Castelo Branco in Portugal, having the power to stay ahead of Australian stage two winner Groves. General classification leader Visma-Lease a bike rider Van Aert holds on to the red jersey, finishing in four hours 40 minutes and 42 seconds ahead of Groves and Spaniard Jon Aberasturi. Van Aert secured his 10th Grand Tour stage victory having finished third and second on the opening two days of the Vuelta.

“It’s worth it to be patient, it’s been quite a while since I could raise my hands (in celebration) and this feels so good,” said Van Aert after his first win since February. “To use my strength and launch early… I think I surprised (Groves) by going even before 200 metres… it was the perfect sprint for me. “The team was so strong, we had the whole race in control, they got me the perfect position in the end so this gave me the confidence to finish it off.” Van Aert will take a supporting role for his team-mate and last year’s champion Sepp Kuss for stage four, the first chance for the general classification riders to take control. “Unfortunately the fun is over, tomorrow I’ll be happy to give the role as team leader to Sepp and Cian (Uijtdebroeks), it will be the first test for the GC guys and I will try to enjoy (wearing red) one more time,” added Van Aert.