Vardy strikes as Leicester hold misfiring Spurs

Ange Postecoglou admitted “wasteful” Tottenham lost their composure as Jamie Vardy’s second-half equaliser gave Leicester a 1-1 draw against his profligate team on Monday.

Promoted Leicester survived a series of costly Tottenham misses either side of Pedro Porro’s first-half opener for the visitors at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy made Tottenham pay for their erratic finishing with a typically predatory header, capping his surprise appearance just days after he had been ruled out by Steve Cooper after suffering a pre-season injury.

The 37-year-old has now scored nine Premier League goals in 17 appearances against Tottenham, who trudged off wondering how they had failed to demolish Leicester during their dominant first-half display.

Tottenham finished fifth in Postecoglou’s first season following a campaign in which the Australian’s commitment to all-out attack was eventually exposed at the cost of Champions League qualification.

Once again, Tottenham were hampered by poor finishing and unfocused defending.

Dominic Solanke was especially culpable on the striker’s debut after moving from Bournemouth for a fee that could rise to £65 million ($84 million).

“Disappointing night for us. First half excellent and controlled the game but wasteful in front of goal. Once Leicester scored, the crowd lifted and we lost our composure,” Postecoglou said.