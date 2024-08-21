Maryam ‘laughs’ at Sindh CM’s criticism of Punjab’s power relief

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has strongly criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for his remarks calling the reduction in electricity prices “foolish.”

Addressing an event in Lahore, where she honoured top-performing students, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her disbelief at CM Murad’s comments, questioning the priorities of the Sindh government.

During the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz awarded cash prizes, medals, and certificates to the position holders and urged them to respect and serve their parents and teachers.

She highlighted that the electricity relief provided in Punjab- Rs 14 per unit reduction for two months-was not a short-term measure but part of a larger plan to introduce a solar energy project that would permanently reduce electricity bills for consumers.

In response to CM Murad’s criticism, CM Maryam Nawaz remarked, “I laughed when I heard someone say it’s foolish to reduce electricity prices. Isn’t it foolish to pocket money from corruption and spend it on protocol, planes, helicopters, and convoys while denying relief to the public?”

She further emphasised that the relief in electricity bills for two months was a source of pride and happiness for her, adding that she wishes such relief could be extended to all of Pakistan, not just Punjab. Her comments came after CM Murad Ali Shah’s recent statements criticising what he termed as “foolish announcements” without directly naming the Punjab government. CM Murad expressed concern over such decisions, stating they cause unease in Sindh.

During the ceremony, the CM was overjoyed to see the band of Punjab Police saluting the position holders. She met the position holders and congratulated them on their success. A documentary on the feedback of students on special initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the education sector was also screened in the event.

The CM announced scholarships for position holders, besides the announcement to establish Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence University in Nawaz Sharif IT City. She said, “Position holder students may study wherever they want to study, their fee is my responsibility.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique Ramesh Singh Arora and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the ceremony. Relevant secretaries, parents of position holder students and other officers concerned were also present.