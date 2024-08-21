Resolution of Palestine issue lies in two-state solution: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

He strongly condemned Israel’s actions against innocent civilians in Gaza. In a meeting with outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday, Shehbaz expressed deep concern over Israel’s actions since October 7, 2023.

“Israel’s barbarism has resulted in the heart-wrenching deaths of over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, with more than 90,000 injured,” Sharif stated. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to finding a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution.

He emphasised that the creation of an independent state of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital, is the only viable solution in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

“Establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds as its capital is the sustainable solution,” he added.

Ambassador Rabei expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sharif for Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and for the hospitality extended to him during his five-year tenure. He praised Pakistan’s historic and consistent stance on Palestine and its contributions to international efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Rabei also thanked the Government of Pakistan for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and for offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.

The prime minister wished Ambassador Rabei success in his future endeavours and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue supporting the Palestinian cause on all international platforms.