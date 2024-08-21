Six more Adiala Jail employees probed for ‘aiding’ Imran

The authorities have intensified their investigation into allegations of facilitation for former prime minister Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, with six more staff members now under scrutiny.

Sources reveal that these employees are suspected of being involved in a network aiding the former premier, particularly in message delivery and other forms of assistance.

Among those under investigation are two female wardens, a sweeper, and personnel responsible for camera security checks, they added. The investigation includes a thorough check of the staff’s mobile phones. Allegedly, female staff members played a significant role in providing facilitation to both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Since August 14, a total of 16 employees have been questioned in connection with these allegations.

Sources revealed on Thursday that a complete network linked to ex-Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram has been dismantled, and questioning of two additional jail officers has commenced. The two officers under scrutiny include Assistant Nazir and former Deputy Superintendent Zafar, both close associates of Akram. Sources also disclosed that evidence has been found of mobile phones used for WhatsApp communication on numbers linked to three European countries. Akram is alleged to have facilitated communication for the PTI founder, maintaining close ties with PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and a former Punjab minister.