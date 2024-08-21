Punjab drafts cybercrime act with severe penalties

Punjab has drafted a new ‘Punjab Cybercrime Control Act 2024,’ proposing severe penalties ranging from 3 months to 14 years for various cybercrimes. This landmark legislation aims to establish the province’s first dedicated cybercrime agency, a significant step in tackling digital offenses. The draft will be presented to the Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs of the Punjab Cabinet for initial approval. The proposed Act includes stringent measures against cyber terrorism, child pornography, and sexual exploitation, classifying these offenses as non-bailable and offering protections for victims and witnesses. The new legislation will introduce specialized courts for cybercrime cases, complementing the existing federal ‘PECA’ Act. Under the Act, the provincial government will gain authority to investigate and prosecute a wide range of cybercrimes, including illegal data access, child sexual abuse content, and financial fraud. The Punjab Cybercrime Control Act 2024 will address issues such as hate speech, terrorism-related activities, electronic forgery, unauthorized SIM issuance, and cyberbullying. The Act aims to enhance the provincial government’s capacity to combat and prevent illegal activities involving information systems and digital communications.