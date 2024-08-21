ECP extends ICT nomination deadline

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of nomination papers for the Islamabad Local Government Elections which was ending today. The last date for submission for nomination papers has been extended up to 28th of August after receiving applications from various political parties besides facilitating the participation of various political parties, said a press release issued here by ECP.

The ECP has also officially notified the revised election program and now polling would be held on October 9, 2024, it further said.