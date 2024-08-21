21st Pharma Asia inaugurated

The 21st edition of Pharma Asia, the leading pharmaceutical exhibition in the region, was inaugurated today at the Expo Centre in Karachi. Organized by E-Commerce Gateway, the event showcases the latest advancements and innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

Chairman PPMA, Mian Khalid Misbah Ur Rehman was the chief guest at Pharma convention He engaged with representatives from both national and international companies, demonstrating his keen interest in the innovations on display.

Pharma Asia 2024 has attracted more than 200 companies, featuring their latest products and services across 750 booths. With delegates and exhibitors from 15 countries, including a prominent pavilion from China, the event is a vibrant hub of activity and networking, offering unparalleled opportunities for international collaboration and business development.

Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Pharma Asia 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it is a platform for shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan and beyond. We are thrilled to host such a diverse and dynamic event that not only showcases the latest innovations but also fosters meaningful collaborations and partnerships.”

Dr. Nizam also extended his appreciation to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) for their unwavering support. “The PPMA has played a crucial role in championing industry standards and advocating for advancements, which has been instrumental in our collective success,” he added.

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is further supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), whose initiatives have created a conducive environment for investment and expansion. The SIFC’s efforts have significantly contributed to the industry’s upward trajectory, attracting both local and international investments. Pharma Asia will continue till August 22.