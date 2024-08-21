Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Pervez Elahi till Sep 19

A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others until September 19. Special Court (Central) Judge Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, during which Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Zara Elahi, and other accused appeared and marked their attendance. During the hearing, Pervez Elahi addressed the judge, stating that he was in poor health. In response, the judge instructed the former chief minister to remain seated in the courtroom. Zara Elahi’s counsel argued that his client observed purdah (veil) and had filed an application for her permanent exemption from appearance. He assured that she would attend the proceedings when the indictment takes place. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings in the money laundering case until September 19.