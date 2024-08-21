Action taken against ICT commission agents; 20 held

In a decisive move against commission agents exploiting citizens outside government offices, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration raided near the Regional Passport Office in G-10 area and arrested nine agents. According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration teams have intensified their efforts to tackle the growing issue of commission agents operating outside government offices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, nine agents were arrested outside the Regional Passport Office in the G-10 area. The arrested individuals have been transferred to Ramna police station for further legal action.

DC Memon emphasized the importance of eliminating these agents, who have been taking money from citizens under the guise of commissions.

He stated that operations against such elements should be conducted outside all government offices, including NADRA, Passport, and Excise departments.

Following the crackdown at the passport office, similar actions are being taken at other locations.

Assistant Commissioner, Industrial Area also led a raid outside the Excise office, resulting in the arrest of 10 agents who were reportedly extorting money from people across various cities. These agents have also been transferred to the police station. On the occasion the DCT urged the public to support the district administration teams in their efforts to combat the widespread problem of commission agents outside government offices.