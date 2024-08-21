Earthquake jolts several parts of AJK

Several areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir experienced a series of earthquake tremors early on Tuesday morning, causing alarm among residents. The tremors were felt in Muzaffarabad and extended to nearby regions, including Leepa Valley Karnah, and Jhelum Valley. The first tremor struck at 6:16am and measured at 5.1 on the Richter Scale, followed by a second tremor just seven minutes later at 6:23am, measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale, as per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Met Department in Islamabad.

Both shocks were powerful enough, striking at a depth of just 20 kilometres each, to be felt across a wide area, leading people to rush out of their homes and buildings in panic. The twin tremors also struck India-held Kashmir’s Baramula and Poonch areas. According to some reports, a woman died in the Odina village in Bandipora district when she was electrocuted by a live wire that fell during the quake. Videos shared on social media showed the jolts were so strong that they caused cracks in the walls of many houses.