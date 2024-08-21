Biden passes the torch to Harris in tearful goodbye at Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago with an emotional adieu for US President Joe Biden, who hailed Vice President Kamala Harris and the accomplishments of their administration in a fiery, sometimes teary speech.

An emotional Biden won a huge ovation as he gave a farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, after Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to thank him for being an “incredible” president. “I love you,” the tearful 81-year-old president told the crowd to deafening cheers, less than a month after dropping out of the White House race against Donald Trump and passing the torch to Harris, the Democrats’ official nominee.

Biden took to the stage to chants of “We love you Joe” from the same party that had pushed him out over concerns about his ability to campaign against Trump in one of the biggest shocks in US political history. “We both know we have more to do, but we’re moving in the right direction,” he said, referring to himself and the 59-year-old Harris, who, in the space of a few breathtaking weeks, has turned the presidential race upside down.

Wiping away tears after being introduced by his daughter Ashley, Biden waved to the crowd that held signs saying, “We (heart) Biden.” Beaming, he responded, “I love YOU.”

Biden was supposed to claim the Democratic nomination at the convention, but passed the baton to his vice president in July in a move he hailed as a bid to advance democracy.

Speaking clearly and energetically, Biden defend his record as president and senator in a political career that has spanned nearly half-a-century.

“America, I gave my best to you. I made a lot of mistakes in my career. But I gave my best to you for 50 years,” Biden said. “I’ve been too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t yet 30, and too old to stay as president. But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”

‘Best volunteer’: Harris, the US’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president has quickly breathed new life into the Democratic Party and wiped out Republican rival Trump’s lead in the polls.

Biden called his selection of Harris as his running mate in the 2020 election “the very first decision I made when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I made my whole career”. “She’s tough, she’s experienced and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity,” he said. “Her story represents the best American story.” “And like many of our best presidents,” he added in a nod to his own career, “she was also vice president.”

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff came out after his address to embrace him and his family.

Biden wrapped up his one-hour speech with a promise to be the “best volunteer Harris and Walz’s camp have ever seen”, referring to Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris heaped lavish tribute on Biden while breaking with tradition to speak on the first night of the convention in praise of her boss.

“I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden,” said Harris, who was wearing a tan suit and took to the stage to Beyonce’s “Freedom”. “We are forever grateful to you.”

As he has been so often in his nearly five-decade-long political journey, Biden was surrounded by family, with first lady Jill Biden and their daughter Ashley introducing him.

“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years. And still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” Jill Biden said.

‘Something is happening’: The Democrats are in an exuberant mood in Chicago, daring to hope for a victory in November that seemed inconceivable just weeks ago after Biden’s disastrous debate against Trump. But Monday’s first night of the convention was an emotional one on many levels, and for many of the key players.