World’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, dies at 117

Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born Spaniard believed to be the world’s oldest person at 117, has died, her family said on Tuesday.

In a post on Ms Morera’s account on X, her family wrote: “Maria Branyas has left us. She has gone the way she wanted: in her sleep, at peace, and without pain.”

They then wrote that she had told them in the days before her death: “I don’t know when, but very soon this long journey will come to an end.

“Death will find me worn down from having lived so much, but I want to meet it with a smile, feeling free and satisfied.”

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed Ms Morera as the oldest known person in the world after the death of French nun Lucile Randon last year.

The next oldest person listed by the group is now Japan’s Tomiko Itooka, who is 116 years old.

Ms Morera was born in San Francisco, California, on 4 March 1907, before her family returned to Spain when she was young.