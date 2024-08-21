Establishment now ‘capable’ of handling internal affairs: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the establishment is now capable of seriously addressing its internal matters.

Speaking to media representatives at his residence on Tuesday, Fazl remarked, “The establishment has finally started taking its internal issues seriously, perhaps they have now become capable of doing so.”

He clarified that JUI will continue its movement independently, without any political alliances.

“Recent experiences with political alliances have not been positive. We neither want to embarrass anyone nor be embarrassed ourselves,” he added.

Fazl also commented on the role of the opposition, saying, “We will play our role both inside and outside the parliament. There may be alliances with other political parties on an issue-to-issue basis.” Discussing the political landscape post-2018, Rehman claimed that the assemblies have lost their significance after 2018. “Democracy is losing its case in this environment, election results are now shaped by the military chief’s wishes”. He further criticised the current political system, stating, “Assemblies are now openly bought. Who can practice politics in such an environment?”

“Where money has become the only belief and politics revolves around it, public opinion and ideologies have no value. Now, the significance of assemblies depends on the street power you possess.”

Fazl expressed concerns about the impact of political instability on the economy.

He maintained that if the state itself becomes unstable, it could lead to conditions like those in Bangladesh.

“In Bangladesh, the situation turned around in just 20 days because their mandate was a bubble. We do not want to head towards a scenario like Bangladesh,” he warned.

The JUI chief added, “If we are guaranteed no interference in politics, we will have no objection to our defeat. We have concerns about the election results across the country, not just in Punjab and Balochistan, but also in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”