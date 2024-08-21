ICCI President presents Rs1 m cheque to Arshad Nadeem

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday presented a cheque of Rs1 million to Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s javelin superstar.

Addressing the ceremony held at ICCI on Tuesday, Arshad Nadeem attributed his success to hard work and dedication, stating that there was a long journey behind his achievement.

He vowed to maintain his performance in upcoming events. Earlier, Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the chamber house.

Addressing the ceremony, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari highlighted the significance of sports in promoting national unity and praised Arshad Nadeem as a national hero who ended Pakistan’s 32-year wait for an Olympic medal, lifting the nation’s spirits during a challenging time.

Bakhtawari emphasized the need to promote sports to attract youth towards healthy activities, foster harmony, and promote peace and tranquility.

He stressed that winning gold medals is essential in today’s world, as it earns nations recognition and respect. He encouraged the creation of more athletes like Arshad Nadeem to bring pride to Pakistan.

On behalf of the ICCI he called for increased support for Pakistan’s sporting talent, better facilities and nurturing to enable young athletes to excel on the global stage.

It is the collective responsibility of sports organizations to collaborate in securing funding and providing essential infrastructure, such as stadiums and training facilities, to aspiring sports stars, he added.

He apprised that ICCI has already taken the initiative to establish a sports academy in Islamabad with the help of Capital Development Authority which will be named after Arshad Nadeem

He said the chamber will extend its fullest support for the promotion of healthy activities not only in Islamabad but the entire Pakistan.