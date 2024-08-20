Pakistani solar company, SkyElectric breaks ground in Japanese market in pursuit of global expansion

Islamabad – August 20, 2024: Pakistan’s prestigious solar technology brand, SkyElectric has achieved a momentous breakthrough in the Japanese market by completing the first phase of the Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) testing program, partially greenlighting the brand’s entry into the Japanese market. This success underscores SkyElectric’s unwavering commitment to product quality and service excellence, besides positioning the brand strongly in one of the most competitive and stringent global markets.

Founded in 2015, SkyElectric has been a trailblazer in Pakistan’s solar industry, introducing several pioneering innovations that have significantly altered the energy landscape in the country. One of the most notable contributions is the integration of AI and machine learning into solar energy management systems, which allows the systems to learn and adapt over time, optimize energy consumption, predict maintenance needs, and improve overall system efficiency.

SkyElectric’s product portfolio, featuring premium quality hardware and software, is designed to meet diverse customers’ needs, from residential users to large commercial enterprises. The company guarantees a reliable power supply for its customers by utilizing advanced technology, ensuring consistency regardless of external factors SkyElectric is deeply committed to customer satisfaction and service excellence, with a focus on delivering high-quality products, efficient after-sale support, state-of-the-art cybersecurity, and comprehensive hardware and software warranties. These core values set a new industry benchmark and have earned the brand widespread confidence of its customers.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the achievement, Co-founder & CEO, SkyElectric, Amin Sukhera said, “The successful completion of the first phase of JET is a monumental achievement, which underscores the exceptional quality and reliability of our products. It emphasizes the technical excellence of our systems and the company’s unwavering commitment to meeting the highest international standards. Our success marks SkyElectric’s first significant step into the Japanese market, one of the most advanced and competitive solar markets in the world, which will open doors of opportunity for us globally.”

Also commenting on the development, Zeeshan Ahmad, COO, SkyElectric said, “Entering the Japanese market is a strategic priority for SkyElectric as we continue to expand our global footprint. Japan’s stringent regulatory environment and high consumer expectations make it a key market for showcasing the strength of our technology. We have gained a foothold in Japan and enhanced our global reputation as a leading provider of innovative and reliable solar energy solutions.”

SkyElectric’s success in Japan is a powerful validation of its technology prowess and opens new avenues for collaboration and growth. The company’s systems are also designed to withstand the unique challenges of the Pakistani market, such as frequent power outages and fluctuating energy demands, which is why it has become a choice brand nationwide.

The Pakistani company’s journey from a visionary startup to a leading solar energy company has been characterized by continuous innovation, a relentless focus on quality, and a commitment to excellence, which sets a higher benchmark for Pakistani companies to follow and reach their full potential.