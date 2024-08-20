Sajal joins list of celebrities condemning Kolkata medic’s rape and murder

Sajal Aly has joined the list of celebrities condemning the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor that took place in Kolkata, India.

A 31-year old doctor was found dead in a bloodied condition on August 9 in Kolkata.

The doctor had gone to the seminar hall to rest after working nearly 20 hours. She was subjected to a horrific gang rape and later strangled to death.

The doctor community soon raised its voice and took to street to protest against the horrifying episode of sexual violence.

Celebrities also took to social media to condemn the incident that caused fear in the women community.

Sajal Aly also condemned the incident stating, “No Mercy for Rapists,” as part of the campaign demanding justice for the murdered doctor.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian health workers and their supporters have launched a nationwide strike to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor last week at a government hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Activists and doctors across India continue to protest to demand justice for a female doctor, who was raped and murdered while on duty in a hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Feminist groups rallied on the streets in protests titled “Reclaim the Night” in Kolkata overnight on Wednesday – on the eve of India’s independence day – in solidarity with the victim, demanding the principal of RG Kar Medical College resign. Some feminist protesters also marched well beyond Kolkata, including in the capital Delhi.