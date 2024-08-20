Feroze Khan shares pictures with wife

Feroze Khan, a renowned actor with a significant fan following, has once again captured public attention.

The actor, known for his impactful roles in various television dramas, hails from a showbiz family where his sisters, Humaima Malick and Dua Malik, are well-known figures in the industry.

Recently, Feroze Khan shared some heart-warming moments with his wife, Zainab, on social media. The couple, who have been in the spotlight since their marriage, appeared content and in high spirits.

These pictures also featured Feroze’s two children, Sultan and Fatima, from his previous marriage.

The shared photos showcased the family enjoying quality time together, exuding warmth and happiness. Feroze Khan and Zainab were seen smiling and enjoying each other’s company, reflecting a serene domestic life.

The actor’s followers responded with enthusiasm, flooding the comment sections with positive remarks and well-wishes for the couple and their family. Despite his tumultuous past, Feroze Khan’s recent posts highlight a different chapter, one marked by familial joy and togetherness.