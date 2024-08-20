Gold rates dip by Rs 200 per tola to Rs 260,000

The per tola price7of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.260,000 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 260,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.222,908 from Rs. 223,080 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.204,332 from Rs. 204,490, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,502 from $.2,507, the Association reported.