UK investments group to give 2.5 million to Arshad Nadeem

Leading British real estate company, One Homes, has announced a 2.5 million PKR reward for Olympics Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem for his historic achievement.

At a ceremony in London, held at The May Fair Hotel, titled ‘Dil Dil is in Pakistan’ to screen the award-winning content series ‘Changing Perception 2.0’. The minister of Trade at Pakistan High Commission, Muhammad Shafique welcomed the announcement and also commended One Homes for taking over 20 international social media influencers to Pakistan to show the world the true Pakistan. The event also launched Trinity One—an exclusive collection of smart homes in DHA Phase III, Islamabad, with Pakistan’s first-ever construction-linked payment plan.

The minister said: “What Ones Homes has done is highly commendable. They arranged the visit of international social media influencers to Pakistan which has shown to the outside world that Pakistan is a beautiful, safe place for investment in all kinds of sectors. We are very encouraged by the investment that Pakistan is attracting from overseas in real estate and other sectors. We are doing everything we can to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.”

Aqib Hassan, the CCO of One Homes, said the group has already deposited 2.5 million PKR for Arshad Sharif into a dedicated fund and will be handing over to him soon. “We have also set up the Overseas Pakistani Arshad Nadeem Congratulatory Fund to encourage more overseas Pakistanis to contribute and encourage more players to bring glory to Pakistan. We will be supporting his journey as he continues to inspire and uplift our nation.”

He explained that Trinity One is part of a $45 million mega-project designed exclusively for overseas Pakistanis with one-of-a-kind smart homes, located in DHA Phase III and surrounded by the 2,500-acre Takht Pari National Forest.

Aqib Hassan said: “A Pakistan-first, Trinity One includes innovative Single Suites with multifunctional spaces for flexible use, offering Pakistan’s first secure construction-linked payment plan to give overseas Pakistanis transparency and peace of mind as they invest back home. We also offer rental management on select apartments, with short-term rental solutions to help investors maximize their returns effortlessly. We offer overseas Pakistanis the best of their motherland. Trinity One’s prime location is benefiting from major infrastructural developments like the DHA Interchange and Islamabad Expressway, which are poised to be completed in Nov 2024 and dramatically reduce travel time to the city centre to 20 minutes. It’s just steps from the newly established Roots Ivy International University, minutes from Dolmen Mall City, and a championship golf course. This development offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility. It has all that luxury has to offer for the first time in Pakistan – a residents’ lobby, an infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and a private theatre.”

He added: “Trinity One embodies One Homes’ commitment to international standards and the comfort of overseas Pakistanis. This project is crafted through partnerships with globally acclaimed brands like Opaal Interiors, Versace Ceramics, Ayana Holding, and VX Studios, ensuring every detail meets global expectations. Our mission to change how the world views Pakistan led us to create the “Changing Perceptions” series, showcasing the true beauty of our homeland through the eyes of global influencers.”