Freelancers Urge Immediate End to Internet Disruptions: PAFLA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), a representative body of freelancers countrywide, has called on relevant authorities to address the prevailing internet issues and take immediate steps to restore services to full capacity. Ensuring a stable and secure internet connection is crucial for freelancers to deliver their work seamlessly and continue contributing to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PAFLA President & CEO, Tufail Ahmed Khan, highlighted that freelancers have been grappling with slow internet speeds and frequent disruptions over the past three weeks. These challenges have hindered their ability to meet project deadlines, onboard new clients, and secure future business, resulting in significant revenue losses.

“Pakistan is the fourth-largest freelancing industry globally, with over 2.3 million full-time and part-time freelancers,” Khan stated. “If these issues persist, online freelancing platforms may downgrade our standing, further damaging the industry.”

In addition to full-time freelancers, thousands of students rely on freelancing to fund their higher education, and many educated housewives take on freelance projects to support their families in these inflationary times.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan, Pakistani freelancers generated $350 million in FY 2023-24, marking a 40% year-on-year increase. “This underscores the industry’s rapid growth, potential, and importance to the national economy,” Khan added.

PAFLA Co-Founder & Chairman, Ibrahim Amin, mentioned that most freelancers in Pakistan have worked hard to earn a living for themselves and their families after struggling to find jobs in the private and public sectors. Unfortunately, due to internet speed issues and disruptions in recent weeks, they are once again facing hardships.

He also mentioned that PAFLA, in collaboration with partner universities and educational institutions, holds various seminars for freelancers weekly in major cities and smaller towns, attracting a large, aspiring, and motivated audience. However, the ongoing disruption has caused a sense of despair among them.

Amin appealed to the authorities to prioritize this issue and take immediate action to restore full internet services. “A stable and secure internet connection is vital for freelancers to continue their work and support their families. The current situation not only tarnishes the reputation of Pakistani freelancers but also poses significant risks to the broader economy,” he emphasized.