PSX loses 214 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 214.97 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.28 percent, closing at 77,830.34 points against 78,045.31 points on the last working day.

A total of 471,749,071 shares were traded during the day as compared to 600,719,724 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.915 billion against Rs 21.071 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 134,856,426 shares at Rs 9.27 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 43,550,458 shares at Rs.5.89 per share and Flying Cement with 15,135,807 shares at Rs 10.96 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.101.77 per share price, closing at Rs 1,762.06, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs 59.53 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,599.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs436.21 per share closing at Rs17,523.60 followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 97.90 decline to close at Rs 3,288.28.