Imran fears ex-DG ISI will be made approver against him

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed is being coerced into becoming a state witness against him. In an informal conversation with journalists at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Imran claimed that Hameed’s arrest was a staged move aimed at transferring his case to a military court. “All the charges against me are hollow and won’t stand. This is all part of a plan to get the case into military court,” he asserted. The former prime minister further alleged that Hameed’s involvement was merely an attempt to frame him. “They’ll make Faiz Hameed turn state witness against me,” he added. On Saturday, the former premier had said that he does not feel intimidated by the arrest of Faiz Hameed. He stated that if he were afraid, he would not have called for a judicial commission. Imran criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s claims that PTI had ruined the economy, referring to the Economic Survey of Pakistan to counter the allegations. He pointed out that the previous government left a $19.5 billion deficit, which necessitated PTI’s engagement with the IMF.